GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Orlando Corsale, Sr., 86, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown with his loving family by his side.

Orlando was born September 20, 1935, in Girard, a son of the late Giovanni and Yolanda Corsale.

He lived his entire life in Girard, where he not only graduated from Girard High School in 1953, but then taught school in Girard until his retirement in 1986. Orlando went to Youngstown State University where he received his bachelor’s degree in education and then went on to receive his master’s degree from Westminster College.

Mr. Corsale was a member of Kappa Delta Pi honor society at YSU. He was also a member of the NEA, OEA and GTA and was a parishioner of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Orlando is survived by his wife Anne (Frece) of Girard, whom he married in August of 1959; a son Orlando Jr. of Youngsville, North Carolina; a daughter Anna Zocolo of Liberty Township; a sister Mary Jane Corsale of Girard; four grandchildren Maggie Statzer of Mesa, Arizona, Thomas Zocolo of Akron, Julia Zocolo of Carey, North Carolina and Isabella Corsale of Youngsville, North Carolina. He also leaves two great grandchildren Maverick and Catalina Statzer of Mesa, Arizona.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Teresa Marie Corsale and a brother Joseph Corsale.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church in Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m.

He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

