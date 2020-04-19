Olga H. Kucynski, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olga H. Kucynski, 96, passed away Frida, April 17, 2020, at her home in Omni Manor after a long, fulfilling life.

Olga was born June 23, 1923, in Campbell, a daughter of the late Embro and Theresa Scabolic Madjerick, and was a lifelong area resident.

She worked for 27 years as a secretary for the United Foods & Commercial Workers Union, retiring in 1982.

Mrs. Kucynski was very active in the community. She was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown, where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society. She was also a member of St. George Lodge No. 66, CFU, the Strossmayer Singing Society, Slovak Catholic Sokol No. 131, Catholic Daughters of America, St. Ann’s Court No. 1875, Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary Post No. 419, the American Croatian Citizens Club, the Croatian Pensioner’s Club, the United Food and Commercial Workers No. 880 Retirees Club and the Missionaries to The Sacred Heart. Olga also volunteered with the Western Reserve Auxiliary and with the American Red Cross.

She is survived by a son, William J. Kucynski of Ashtabula.

Her husband, William Kucynski, whom she married May 26, 1951, passed away January 6, 1997; two sisters, her twin, Wilma Sabol and Mary Bartel, are also deceased.

Due to the virus pandemic, there will be no public services or calling hours. Private services will take place Tuesday, April 21, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown, with private committal to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Olga will be laid to rest next to her husband.

A public memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Brendan Church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Olga’s name to the St. Brendan Church Memorial Fund, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.