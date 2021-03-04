Ola K. Cruicksank, McDonald, Ohio

McDONALD, Ohio – Ola K. Cruickshank, 65, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Ola was born June 22, 1955, in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late Andrij and Catherine Sawa Torsky.

She was a 1973 graduate of McDonald High School and lived her life in this area.

Ola was a loving wife, mother and homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays, baking, flower gardening, working jigsaw puzzles and rescuing stray animals. Most importantly, she loved sharing her life with her family.

Mrs, Cruickshank was a member of Berean Bible Church.

She leaves her husband, Robert E. Cruickshank, whom she married August 5, 1988; three children, Edwin R. Cruickshank, Andrew T. Cruickshank and Kate A. Cruickshank, each at home; three brothers, Steve (Norma Jean) Torsky, Mike Torsky and John Torsky, each of McDonald; a sister, Marie Schuler of McDonald; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Elizabeth and Robert Cruickshank; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Laurie Cruickshank and several nieces and nephews.

Per Ola’s request, there will be no calling hours or services. Please keep Ola and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

