GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma J. Wagner, 84, passed away Thursday morning, March 31, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, following a brief illness.

Norma was born December 30, 1937, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Albert and Carmel Funge Bailey and was a lifelong area resident.

She attended St. Rose School and Girard High School and worked as a motel housekeeper for many years.

Norma enjoyed playing bocce and adding to her collection of clowns and Betty Boop memorabilia but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her large, loving family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, James and Brian Wagner of Girard; her daughter, Janet Kissack (Kevin Hall) of Girard and her grandchildren, Casey Soberanis and Tyler Adams, whom she raised as her own. Norma also leaves many grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Norma will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 46 years, James Wagner, whom she married August 30, 1968, passed away March 9, 2015. A daughter, Mary Ann Casey Kester; a son in law, Jeff Kester; a grandson, Albert “Spanky” Davis, Jr., and two brothers, Joseph White and Jimmy Bailey also preceded Norma in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 3, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.