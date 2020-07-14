Norma J. Bettura, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma J. Bettura, 81, passed away Tuesday evening, July 7, 2020, at her sister’s home, after a courageous struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Norma was born October 29, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Stephen and Vera Vallas Kutsko and she lived her life in this area.

She was a 1956 graduate of Chaney High School and earned a cosmetology license while in high school.

She subsequently worked for 40 years for General Electric, retiring from the Austintown Coil Plant.

Norma was known for her high energy and affectionately known for the quote she lived by: “born to shop!” She loved to go shopping every day and to buy items for family and friends. She loved to spend time at the Rogers Flea Market, and she also enjoyed baking, sewing, crocheting and ceramics. Sunday pool parties in the summer months with family and friends were a favorite of hers.

She was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

Norma leaves her sister and best friend, Janice Canacci of Austintown; three nephews, Brian Canacci, Danny Canacci and Keith (Erica) Canacci, all of Austintown and two great-nephews, Aiden and Julian Canacci.

Norma will be truly and sadly missed by her family and friends.

Norma’s husband, Sam Bettura, whom she married in 1960, passed away May 2, 2011.

Because of the virus pandemic, there were no public calling hours and a private service took place at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

To those who remember Norma, please share good memories of her and keep her and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment was at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Norma was laid to rest next to her husband.

