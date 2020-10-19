Norma A. Fukon, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma A. Fukon, 93, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, October 16, 2020, at Antonine Village in North Jackson.

Norma was born March 3, 1927, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Tufic and Lucy Saad Budway and came to Youngstown in 1964, the year of her marriage.

She was a beloved homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family and was lovingly regarded as a wonderful mother and grandmother.

Norma worked for a time for Joseph’s Supermarket in New Castle, and for Shenango Pottery, also in New Castle.

Mrs. Fukon was a longtime member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, John J. (Denise) Fukon of Phoenix and Michael J. (Kelly) Fukon of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; two grandsons, Kenneth and John Fukon; two sisters, Wanda Barth and Annamae Sheets, both of Austintown; several nieces and nephews.



Norma’s husband of nearly 33 years, John Fukon, whom she married May 31, 1964, passed away January 12, 1997. A sister, Marian Budway, is also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 20, at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. If paying respects to the family or attending the mass, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Norma and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services will follow the church service and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Norma will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

