Norbert J. Kubina, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norbert J. Kubina, 83, formerly of Austintown, passed away early Thursday evening, November 14, 2019, at Union Hospital.

Norbert was born August 24, 1936, in Youngstown and was a son of the late Edward and Julia Turek Kubina.

He was a 1955 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and lived his life in this area until moving to Dover to be closer to his family.

Norbert worked for 17 years for United Engineering and he also worked for various other companies in various capacities in the area.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown and a member of Knights of Columbus Poland Council No. 4471.

Mr. Kubina enjoyed golfing, playing softball and cooking and travel. He enjoyed his family and he especially enjoyed his grandchildren.

Norbert’s wife, Mary P. Alusik Kubina, whom he married November 28, 1964, passed away September 26, 2015.

Mr. Kubina leaves his son, Dr. Mark (Cynthia) Kubina of Bolivar; four grandchildren, Tyler, Kristen, Matthew and Allison; a brother, Richard (Judith) Kubina of Austintown and a sister, Carol (Albert) Wecht of Austintown.

Besides his wife, two brothers, Lawrence and Donald Kubina and a sister, Joann Lengil, are deceased.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 23, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Committal will take place at St. John Cemetery in Coitsville, where Norbert will be laid to rest next to his wife.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.