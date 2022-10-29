AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicolette Marie Rinko, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at Austintown Health Care Center.

Nicolette, who was affectionately known as “Nicki,” was born November 7, 1940, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Nicholas Kolesar and Mary Catherine Yanic Kolesar and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Rinko also worked outside the home for the Youngstown Board of Education and the DeBartolo Corporation.

Nicolette was a member of St. Brendan Church.

Nicki enjoyed playing cards and bowling, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mrs. Rinko leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 62 years, Michael J. Rinko, whom she married September 3, 1960; three daughters, Kathy (Rick) Arnoto of Canfield, Terri (Alan) McCracken of New Market, Maryland and Patty (Gary) Gaca of Austintown; seven grandchildren, Nicolette Arnoto, Stephen McCracken, Victor Arnoto, Alaina (Samuel) Kiewit, Carlee Gaca, Angela Gaca, Lindsey McCracken and a special niece, Mary Lee (Kenny) Lasko of Girard.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A sister, Dorothy Kolesar, preceded Nicolette in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian burial, which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, Nicki’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Austintown Health Care Center, 650 South Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

