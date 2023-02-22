YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicole Celeste Harley-Braun, 48, passed away Sunday afternoon, February 19, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Nicole was born June 4, 1974, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael Harley and Judith Perla Harley and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1993 graduate of Chaney High School and worked at Animal Charity of Ohio and PetSmart.

She was a member of the former Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church.

Nicole had a generous heart and a great love for animals but most importantly, she truly loved her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, John M. Braun; her son, Phoenix M. Harley (Alyssa) of Youngstown; a brother, Michael (Shannon) Harley III of Youngstown; two sisters, Michelle Fink of Youngstown and Denise (William) Price of Youngstown; a stepdaughter, Terra Braun of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Mia, Santino and Francesca; two aunts, Mary Ann “Aunt Ree” Harley-Slaven (Uncle Rod) and Betty Westur; a niece, Kailey; nephews, Austin, Logan and Kyle; a great-nephew, Brayden and many extended family members.

Nicole will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her parents, a daughter, Shelby Lynn Braun preceded Nicole in death.

A private service will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown where Nicole will be laid to rest with her daughter, Shelby.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

