Nicholas Vitullo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Vitullo, 56, passed away late Thursday evening, December 26, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Nicholas was born on January 23, 1963, the sixth son of Alice and Joseph Vitullo, Jr.

He was a believer in God through Jesus Christ, His Son and further believing as he passed that he was going home to live with Him.

Growing up, Nicholas played football in grade school and high school and graduated in the top five percent of his class at Fitch High School in 1981. He continued his education at Kent State University and in 1987 earned a B.A. in Languages, Math and Music and became tri-lingual, proficient in German and Spanish.

In college, he was an officer in the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and was an executive board officer on the inter-Greek Counsel Programming Board.

After working at several non-rewarding positions, including as a service station manager and a KFC manager, he found a home at Edgepark Medical Supplies in Twinsburg, where he worked from 1990 until 2017, serving with perfect attendance, driving 100 miles a day.

Nicholas was a member of several Christian bands, played drums and keyboards and wrote several songs for the bands.

He mentored on the Kent State campus and was in the Big Brother program.

He proudly introduced himself as a “foodie,” having memorized dozens of recipes he was an expert in preparing. He would claim he was following his father’s footsteps as a foodie, and enjoyed developing his skills in food preparation and serving.

A fervent hope of his was to find the “right young lady” to settle down with and have a large family.

He was very sacrificial in helping nieces and nephews in every way he could to be successful students in school.

He felt most refreshed, even though he was not a swimmer, when he sat on the beach on the shores of Lake Erie, and dreamed of owning a house there one day.

Nicholas leaves five brothers, Anthony and Richard Vitullo of Texas and Joseph, Vincent and James (Michelle) Vitullo of Youngstown and his pet, Samantha.

He was recently preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Joseph.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road in Youngstown.

Services will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

