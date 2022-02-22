YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas R. Bellish, 59, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, February 20, 2022, at Omni Manor.



Nicholas was born on July 4, 1962, in Youngstown, a son of the late Nicholas and Margaret “Peggy” Howells Bellish.

He was a 1981 graduate of Chaney High School and a lifelong area resident.





Nick worked in maintenance with Mill Creek Metro Parks for 19 years, retiring on disability in 2014. In his younger years he also was employed by American Sunroof.



Nick’s true passion in life was his interest in cars. He was affectionately called a “motorhead” by his family and friends. He especially enjoyed watching and following the NASCAR circuit.



He leaves three brothers, Michael (Jodi) Bellish of Austintown, Dennis (Barb) Bellish of Austintown and Gary Bellish of Youngstown; three nephews, Michael, Matthew and Bryan; a niece, Jessica; several cousins and many other extended family members.



Two uncles, Jay Kovachik and Dennis Howells and an aunt, Janet Klein, preceded him in death.



Family and friends may gather to celebrate Nick’s life from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.