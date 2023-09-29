STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas John Demko, 40, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

Nicholas was born March 7, 1983, in Youngstown, a son of Steve Demko and Karlene Eckenrode Fedor and lived most of his life in the Mahoning Valley.

Nick was a 2001 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and attended Kent State University and Youngstown State University.

He worked as a waiter at the Village Pump on Route 46 in Canfield for seven years, a job he truly enjoyed.

Nick was a talented artist and enjoyed watching basketball, especially his Boston Celtics. Most of all, Nick enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves to forever cherish his memory his parents, Karlene (Larry) Fedor of New Middletown and Steve (Barbara) Demko of North Royalton; two sisters, Sara (Richard) Miller of Columbiana and Courtney (Justin) Flack of Hudson; a brother, Peter (Kelly) Demko of Parma Heights; two stepbrothers, Greg (Jenn) Fedor of Poland and Chris (Jessica) Fedor of Youngstown; his grandmother, Delores Eckenrode of Youngstown; several nieces and nephews; his beloved four legged companion, PussPuss, and many extended family members and many friends.

Nick will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Nick was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Eckenrode and Steve and Kay Demko.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 2, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a memorial service will take place at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Nick’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 1300 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44510, or to an animal charity of your choosing in memory of Nick.

Nick’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to his many best friends who have always been there for him and all of his special family at the Village Pump.

