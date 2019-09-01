Nicholas J. Heinzer, Niles, Ohio – Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas J. Heinzer, 75, passed away Friday evening, August 30, 2019, at Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family, following a lengthy illness.

Nicholas, known to all as “Nick,” was born May 28, 1944, in Butler, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Clyde and Harriet Sarles Heinzer and came to the Youngstown area with his family as a child.

Nick was a 1962 graduate of Ursuline High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and a master’s degree from Youngstown State University.

Mr. Heinzer taught English at Liberty High School for 35 years. He was also an English teacher for five years at both, Ursuline High School and St. Edward’s Elementary School.

Nick was a sports fanatic and he enjoyed fantasy football and coaching many sports including, football, softball, girls basketball and tennis. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 50 years, Cecelia Cretella Heinzer, whom he married August 16, 1969; three sons, Nicholas (Krista) Heinzer of Howland, Louis (Melissa) Heinzer of Washington D.C. and Jonathan Heinzer of Niles; three grandchildren, Jacob, Aden and Mason Heinzer; two sisters, Patricia (Walt) Sturgeon of East Palestine and Margaret Morrison of Lexington, Kentucky; a brother, Michael (Kathleen) Heinzer of Liberty Township and a sister-in-law, Margaret Heinzer of Cleveland.

Besides his parents, a brother, Peter Heinzer, preceded Nick in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, at the Funeral Home and will continue with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., at St. Rose Church, 48 East Main Street, Girard.

