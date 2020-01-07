Nicholas A. Thompson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas A. Thompson, 29, passed away Saturday morning, January 4, 2020, at his home.

Nicholas was born May 16, 1990, in Youngstown, a son of David Thompson and Rita Hartman and lived his life in this area.

Nick was a 2009 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and attended computer classes at ITT.

He worked for Fed Ex Ground Shipping for the past year.

Nick was a “hands-on daddy” to his two children and he loved celebrating the holidays and special occasions. He especially enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

Nick leaves his wife, Alison Burkholder Thompson, whom he married August 12, 2017; his children, Sophia and Andrew Thompson, at home; his father, David of Bradenville, Pennsylvania; his mother and stepfather, Rita and Patrick Houck of Austintown; a sister, Halley Houck of Austintown; a brother, David Thompson, Jr., of Austintown; his mother-in-law, Garnett Burkholder of Austintown; a brother-in-law, Alan Burkholder II of Austintown and many extended family members and friends.

His father-in-law, Alan Burkholder, is deceased.

Family and friends are invited to join in the celebration of Nick’s life from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Sunday, January 12, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a service will follow at 3:00 p.m.

