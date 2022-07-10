POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nelma M. Shaffer Leslie, 94, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Nelma was born June 6, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Emmett C. and Agnes McCabe Shaffer and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1946 graduate of South High School.

She worked at Standard Slag as an IBM keypunch operator before taking on the role of full-time homemaker in 1970.

Mrs. Leslie was a charter member of Holy Family Parish in Poland, along with her late husband, Vince.

She was a member of the Youngstown Saxon Club and the Knights of Columbus “K.C. Ettes.” Nelma enjoyed golfing and bowling and was a member of the Mill Creek Women’s Nine Hole Golf League and the Meander Golf Course Women’s League along with several bowling leagues. She won several nine hole championships at courses throughout the valley including Valley Golf Club, Copeland Hills and Meander Golf Course. Mrs. Leslie also enjoyed cross stitch embroidery, gardening, playing cards and watching sports, specifically her beloved Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Indians and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. She was also a diehard fan of the Canfield Girls Basketball teams in the 1970’s and 1980’s and never missed a game to watch her nieces play. Nelma also loved to travel and visited many countries including Spain and most notably, Scotland and Iceland, which she visited with her beloved mother and sister.

Nelma leaves to cherish her memory, her brother, C. Kenneth Shaffer of Canfield; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews and eight great-great-nieces and four great-great-nephews.

Her husband of 44 years, Vincent L. Leslie, the true love of her life, passed away April 16, 2016. A sister, Millicent Conrecode; a brother, Lt. Colonel Emmett C. Shaffer II; three sisters-in-law, Barbara Shaffer, Florence Shaffer and Katherine Leslie and two brothers-in-law, Alfred and Stephen Leslie, also preceded Nelma in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Holy Family Parish in Poland, with the Rev. Matthew Humerickhouse officiating.

Interment will follow at Poland Riverside Cemetery where Nelma will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Vince.

The Leslie and Shaffer families would like to extend a very special and heartfelt thank you to the staff of Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice, along with Michele of Comfort Keepers, for their exceptional care and unwavering compassion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

