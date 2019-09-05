Nelia A. Jaksetich, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nelia A. Jaksetich, 90, passed away early Wednesday afternoon, September 4, 2019, at St. Mary’s Alzheimer Center in Columbiana.

Nelia was born Aug. 8, 1929, in The Hague, Netherlands and was a daughter of the late Mattheus and Johanna Vlasblom Muller. She lived abroad most of her life before coming to America and Florida in 1990. Nelia moved to Youngstown from Florida in 2005 with her husband.

Mrs. Jaksetich was a homemaker who also owned a hotel business in Amsterdam and she enjoyed traveling.

Nelia leaves her husband. Louis F. Jaksetich, whom she married Jan. 15, 1990, and her daughter, Nel A. Vanzanten of Ireland.

A son, Kenneth Volkers, preceded Nelia in death.

Per Nelia’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., in Youngstown.