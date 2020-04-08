Neil Buzzacco, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Neil Buzzacco, Jr., 63, of the city’s west side, passed away Saturday morning, April 4, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Neil was born July 5, 1956, in Youngstown, the eldest son of Neil and Anna Mae Markenkovic Buzzacco and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 1975 and spent many years working at Sparkle Market. He subsequently spent over 20 years working as a carpenter for the Youngstown City Schools. In both positions, he developed lifelong friendships that he cherished.

Neil suffered from polycystic kidney disease and received a kidney transplant from his brother, Sam, in 2009. At that time, he retired and began his “next career” as the “absolute best” babysitter for his grandchildren. Neil lovingly cared for all four of his grandchildren over the past eight years.

Neil was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown.

He also belonged to the Bagnoli Club and to the Holy Name Golf League, where he spent time with his father, family and cherished friends.

He was an amazing carpenter and never met a project he couldn’t complete. He took great pride in using his talents to build a beautiful home for his family and to give back to his loved ones.

Neil met the love of his life, Frances M. “Fran” Grein, in the eighth grade at Volney Rogers Junior High and they were married August 26, 1978.

Neil leaves his wife of 41 years, Fran Buzzacco of Youngstown; two beautiful daughters, Carla Rose of Niles and Amanda (John) Armeni of Liberty Township; four grandchildren, who he loved and adored, Nina Mae, Aniello Joseph, Lola Frances and Gino Paul; his father, Neil, of Youngstown; five siblings, who he shared a very close and loving relationship with, Sam (Joyce) Buzzacco, Anthony (Barb) Buzzacco, Angela (Lou) Joseph, David Buzzacco and Daniel (Deirdre) Buzzacco and many nieces and nephews, to whom he was a supportive and loving uncle.

He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Anna Mae Buzzacco and his beautiful sister-in-law, Chrissy Gedra Buzzacco.

Due to the current virus pandemic, no public calling hours or services will be scheduled during this time. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date and will be at St. Christine Church. Check back to the funeral home website for times as they become available.

To plant a tree in memory of Neil Buzzacco, Jr., please visit our tribute store.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 9, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.