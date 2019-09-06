Neil Bruce Franklin, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Neil Bruce Franklin, 67, passed away Wednesday evening, Sept. 4, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Neil, who was known to all by his middle name, Bruce, was born April 3, 1952, in Youngstown, the first-born son of Neil and Margaret Bush Franklin, and lived in Girard all of his life.

He was a 1970 graduate of Girard High School and worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube and later at Tamarkin Company, retiring in 2015.

Bruce enjoyed watching all sports, including Duke basketball, Alabama football, the New York Jets, NASCAR and golf and would persistently remind anyone, especially his nephews, which teams were the winners. He loved spending time with his family and was the chief barbecuer at family get-togethers.

He leaves to always cherish his memories his mother, Margaret Franklin of Girard; a daughter, Allison Franklin of Girard; two sisters, Diane New and Margaret Smith, both of Girard; three nephews, John New of Bassett, Va., and Joshua Hodge and Jeremy Smith, both of Girard; an aunt; an uncle and many cousins and extended family members.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew of his wit, humor, and kindness. He was also a very generous man and in death, Bruce donated his corneas so that others could have the gift of sight.

His father, Neil Franklin; a brother, Glenn David Franklin and his “baby doll,” Mary Ann Klink, preceded him in death.

Per Bruce’s request, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Stephen Cemetery on Warren Avenue in Niles, where he will be laid to rest next to his beloved Mary Ann.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

In lieu of flowers, Bruce’s family requests memorial contributions be made to St. John Episcopal Church Choir, 323 Wick Ave., Youngstown, OH 44503 in his name.