Natalie J. Avery, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Natalie J. Avery, 82, passed away peacefully Monday morning, March 2, 2020, at The Greenbrier Center in Boardman following an extended illness.

Natalie was born February 17, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael Nief and Beatrice Bergman Nief and was a lifelong Mahoning Valley resident.

Mrs. Avery was a loving wife, mother and homemaker who dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Natalie enjoyed camping, cats, crocheting and spending time with her family.

Her husband, David L. Avery, whom she married February 16, 1963, passed away April 29, 1995.

Natalie leaves five sons, James M. Avery of Austintown, Dale E. (Libby) Avery of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, Michael D. Avery of Austintown, Martin L. Avery of Austintown and Douglas P. (Jamie) Avery of Austintown; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, a sister, Janice Heaven and a brother, David Nief, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from Noon to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where services will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Entombment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 4, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.