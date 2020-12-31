Nanette Cecelia Gasser, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nanette Cecelia Gasser, 70, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Christmas morning, December 25, 2020, at Omni Manor Health Care Center.

Nanette was born in Youngstown, two months prematurely, on July 19, 1950. She was a daughter of the late Frederick A. and Louise R. LaRiviere Gasser and lived her life in this area.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School, but throughout her life, she struggled with a learning disability and other issues.

After the death of her parents in 2004, Nanette moved to the Brandywine Apartments in Cornersburg and began work at Goodwill Industries in Liberty Township as a clothes sorter and hanger.

She also volunteered at Bethel Lutheran Church in Boardman with the Senior Program and assisted the program’s director, Patty. Nanette greatly enjoyed taking bus trips with the church members.

Nanette enjoyed movies, shopping, playing cards and board games and of course, taking bus trips. Her most memorable bus trip was with her niece and sister in 2005 to Memphis for an Elvis Presley tribute. Nanette was likely Elvis’s number one fan.

Nanette was mostly a kind and gentle soul who enjoyed the simple things in life.

She is survived by her sister, Deanna (Cosmo) Santillo; a brother, Ronald (Catherine) Bell of Stenhousemuir, Scotland; a nephew, Chad (Kelly) Pokopatz of Austintown; three nieces, Kristina (Josh) Terlecki of Liberty Township, Monique (Graeham) Massie and Angela (Paul) Pearson of Edinburgh, Scotland; five great-nieces and four great-nephews.

Besides her parents and an uncle, Don Gasser, who was also a father-figure to Nanette throughout her life, preceded her in death.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Monday, January 4, 2021, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon.

If attending the visitation or services, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Nanette and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Nanette’s family thanks the staff of Omni West Assisted Living and thanks to Omni Manor Health Care Center, for the kindness shown and care given to Nanette.

