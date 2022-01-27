BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Tiedeman, 70, passed away Monday afternoon, January 24, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital due to complications of surgery.

Nancy was born June 13, 1951 in Salem, a daughter of Mykola and Maria Pohribniak Prychodczenko and was raised in Salem.

She was a 1969 graduate of Salem High School and earned an Associates Degree in Office Management from Youngstown State University.

Nancy worked as a secretary at Youngstown State University in the Beeghly College of Education for 33 years retiring in 2004.

She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church where she served on the parish board, sang in the church choir and volunteered as a Sunday School teacher.

Mrs. Tiedeman was also a member of the YSU Retirees.

She enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, watching movies, especially westerns and playing video games.

She will always be remembered by her family and friends as a kind, loving and generous lady.

Nancy leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 50 years, Wayne A. Tiedeman, whom she married July 17, 1971; her father, Mykola Prychodczenko of Salem; a sister, Anna (David) Anderson of Salem; two nephews, Nicholas (Lindsay) Anderson and Peter Anderson; a niece, Katherine Anderson and a great-niece, Sophia.

Nancy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her mother, Maria and her brother, David Prychodczenko, preceded her in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects to the family from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1025 N. Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, where a funeral service will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Everyone in attendance is encouraged to follow the current pandemic safety measures by wearing a mask or face covering and observing social distancing.

Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Sts. Peter and Paul Church renovation fund.