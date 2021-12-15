AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Louise Racz, 103, passed away peacefully early Thursday afternoon, December 9, 2021, at Hospice House in North Lima after a long and fulfilling life.

Nancy was born July 14, 1918, in Youngstown, the ninth of ten children born to the late Nicholas and Irene Gergel Pavelko. She lived her entire life in this area.



During World War II, Nancy worked as a crane operator for Youngstown Sheet & Tube at the Brier Hill Works and later she was a lab worker at Republic Steel. She also was a cook for many years at various local hospitals. Prior to retiring, she was the kitchen manager at Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown.



Nancy was a lifelong, active member of Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Youngstown, where she served the church as the cook and caterer at the church hall.



Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, baking and cooking and gardening.



Mrs. Racz is survived by two children, Audrey Racz and Ronald (Diane) Racz, both of Austintown; two grandchildren, Brian (Stephanie) Racz of Boardman and Laura (Adam) Bryer of Canfield and four great-grandchildren, Madison and Grant Racz and Oliver and Owen Bryer.



Her husband, Frank Racz, whom she married September 21, 1946, passed away April 15, 1971.

Besides her husband, six brothers, Steve, Mike, John Andrew, Frank and Nicholas Pavelko and three sisters, Marie Wile, Ann Fedina and Mary Pavelko, are deceased.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and in keeping with Nancy’s wishes, there are no calling hours.

Private services will take place on Tuesday, December 14, at Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery Chapel in Youngstown, with private committal to follow at the church cemetery, where Nancy will be laid to rest next to her husband.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s name to either Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church Renovation Fund; or to Hospice House in c/o Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.