Nancy L. Olsavsky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Olsavsky, 96, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully early Saturday afternoon, August 8, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Nancy was born June 18, 1924, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Angelo and Angelina Martone Crish, and lived her life in this area.

She was a 1942 graduate of Chaney High School and worked for U.S. Steel during World War II. She then worked for her brother, Sam, at Tiny’s Bar on Salt Springs Road. After her marriage in 1963, Nancy became a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family, who meant the world to her, and later also became a real estate agent, and then part-owner with her sister, Honey, and her cousin, Natalie, of Cuzon’s Catering on Salt Springs Road

She was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown, where she was a member of the Garden Club. In her younger days, Nancy was also active in St. Brendan Parish.

Nancy enjoyed golf and golfed in the Doughton Ladies Golf League and in the Mill Creek Tuesday Morning Ladies League, with her sister, Millie. Nancy also enjoyed golfing with her family at Meander Golf Course.

Nancy leaves four children, Jack (Judi) Crish of Poland, Thomas (Vonda) Olsavsky of Oceanside, California, Mary Jo Olsavsky of Alexandria, Virginia and Jerry (Rayme) Olsavsky of Pittsburgh; 10 grandchildren, Gabriel (Jennifer) Crish, Shilo (Ed) Zupko, Jack Crish Jr., Nancy (David) Caramanica, Timothy Olsavsky, Peter Benson, Alexander Benson, Joseph Olsavsky, Emma Olsavsky and Dominic Olsavsky; seven great-grandchildren, Riley, Jordan, Koby, Payton, Isabella, Sophia and Nathaniel; two sisters, Millie (Butch) Palombaro and Honey Krotky and many nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly as she loved them.

Her husband of 32 years, Donald P. Olsavsky, whom she married in 1963, passed away December 1, 1995. Besides her husband, sisters, Ursula Onesko, Philomena Babik, Frances Tomaskovic, Mary Maimone, Anita Mancino, and Blanche Dobrindt, and brothers, Joseph, Sam, Tony, and Frank Crish, are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, and are also welcome to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Thursday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m., at St Christine Church in Youngstown. If attending calling hours or the Mass, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Nancy and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

