CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy J. Bellotta, 73, passed away early Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley Care Center, after a brave 19-year battle with cancer.

Nancy was born October 17, 1948, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Jean Wilding Hodge and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1966 graduate of Chaney High School and worked as a licensed beautician in her younger years.

Mrs. Bellotta retired from Ohio Bell/Ameritech in the mid 2000’s and later was employed as a paraprofessional for the Austintown Local Schools.

Nancy enjoyed playing golf, bowling, visiting casinos and vacationing in Cherry Grove Beach, South Carolina. She was a devoted wife and mother and truly enjoyed the time she spent with family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 53 years, Mitchell Bellotta, whom she married September 28, 1968; two sons, Phillip M. (Amy) Bellotta and Joseph P. Bellotta, both of Canfield; two brothers, Donald Hodge of Orange, California and Bob (Gloria) Hodge of Youngstown; a sister, Joanne (JR) Elswick of Austintown; many nieces and nephews, her four fur babies, Teddy, Roxie, Jack and Leyla and her two grand pups, Ducky and Grizzly.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown and are welcome to attend a funeral service that will take place at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that any memorial contributions be made to TNR Animal Protection, 2428 Elm Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Nancy’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Shepherd of the Valley Boardman for the kindness shown and care given to Nancy throughout her stay there.

