Nancy D. Beuten, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy D. Beuten, 88, went home to be with the Lord, passing from this life late Wednesday afternoon, July 1, 2020, at her earthly home at the Oasis Center.

Nancy was born March 4, 1932, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Martha Helen Barnhart Showers and came to the Youngstown area in 1957.

After her marriage to Joseph T. Beuten on September 12, 1957, she became a homemaker who dedicated the remainder of her adult life to raising and caring for her family, and being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

Her constant prayers and unconditional love for her family was never-ending and it was who she was in Christ.

She would say often how “her girls” were her life and that was evident in all she did. The most valuable thing she did was to raise her daughters in the church, where they learned the importance of knowing God. She continued passing on this belief by instilling the same importance in her wonderful grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

Not knowing how to even read music, Nancy learned to play the piano by ear and let everyone know it was a talent she received from God. She used this god-given talent to bring joy to the residents and staff at the Oasis Center, where she lived the last few years of her life.

No truer words can be spoken of her than that which was stated in Proverbs 31:28-29; “her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also and he praises her. Many women have done excellently but you surpass them all.”

Mrs. Beuten was a longtime member of the former Cornerstone Chapel in Youngstown.

She leaves two daughters, Sandra (Howard) Tomlin of Youngstown and Wendy (Christopher) Kapsal of Mineral Ridge; five grandchildren, Holly, Kristy, Michael, Mark and Jaime; seven great-grandchildren, Angelina, Breanna, Kayla, Braiden, Lauren, Emily and Levi.

Nancy will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her beloved husband of 49 years, Joseph, passed away March 2, 2007.

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Monday, July 6, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509, where funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. It is suggested by Nancy’s family that all in attendance please wear masks and practice social distancing. For those unable to attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please keep Nancy’s family in your prayers.

Interment will take place after the services at the funeral home, and will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown, where Nancy will be laid to rest next to her husband.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 3, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.