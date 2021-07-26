Myra J. Brant, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myra J. Brant, 85, passed away Saturday evening, July 24, 2021, at her home.

Myra was born January 28, 1936, in Centerville, Pennsylvania and was a daughter of the late Daniel and Ellen Kimmel Mock.

Myra came to the Youngstown area as a young woman in 1951.

She worked as a waitress at Perkins and at The Lodge for many years while also dedicating her life to raising and caring for her family.

Myra was a wonderful cook and a great baker. She also enjoyed crocheting and making ceramics but most of all she enjoyed her family and cherished the time she spent with them.

Mrs. Brant was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church in Canfield.

Myra leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 69 years, Gary Brant, whom she married November 22, 1951; two daughters, Myra Papa of Austintown and Debbie (Bill) Davis of St. Louis, Missouri; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and a sister, Anna Pilker of Baltimore, Maryland.

Mrs. Brant will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Two grandchildren, Samantha and Gary and nine siblings, preceded Myra in death.

There are no public calling hours and private family services will take place on Thursday, July 29, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

