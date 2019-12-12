Milton J. “Bud” Pflug, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Milton J. Pflug, Jr., 75, passed away peacefully Monday morning, December 9, 2019, at his home.

Milton, who was known to many as “Bud”, was born January 3, 1944, in Youngstown, a son of the late Milton J., Sr. and Beverly Judd Pflug and lived his life in this area.

Bud was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Mr. Pflug worked for 30 years as a carpenter with the local Carpenters Union Chapter.

He leaves four daughters, Tamara Mohan of Torrington, Connecticut, Trista McAndrew of Austintown, Tracey Pflug of Salem and Tiffanie Pflug of Torrington; a brother, Lynn (Donna) Pflug of Columbiana; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Per Bud’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Interment will take place at a later date and will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

To send flowers to Milton’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 13 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.