YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred Ruth Chismar, 102, passed away Friday morning, October 13, 2023, at The Inn at Poland Way after a long and fulfilling life.

Mildred, who was affectionately known as Millie, was born February 18, 1921, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Martin C. Mariash and Katherine Chmela Mariash and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1939 graduate of Chaney High School.

She worked at Woolworth’s in downtown Youngstown as the first female window dresser prior to her marriage. Millie also worked at General Electric Mazda Lamp Plant and at Mill Creek Dairy throughout her lifetime.

Mrs. Chismar was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, the former Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church and Holy Name of Jesus Church.

She was a member of the 500 Card Club and served as past president of the PTA at Sts. Cyril and Methodius School. She also served on numerous committees at Sts. Cyril and Methodius and was a past secretary of Zeta Tau Alpha Mother’s Club at Youngstown State University.

A dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, Millie truly enjoyed caring for her family. She made scrapbooks, photo albums and countless meals for her children and grandchildren and even changed her recipes to meet their specific dietary needs. Millie enjoyed gardening, reading, needlework and sewing. She made beautiful dresses, Halloween costumes and quilts for herself, her children and her grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking and baking Slovak foods including kolach, homemade noodles and chicken soup. Millie planned many family picnics throughout the years and she especially enjoyed walking in Mill Creek Park with her children, grandchildren and cousins. She kept walking daily, even at the Inn at Poland Way and always attributed walking as the key to her long life.

She was full of life and spunk and In her younger days, she enjoyed roller skating and dancing at Idora Park. In her late 80s, Millie made national television and was featured as the clip of the week on the show Tosh.0. Her grandson, Brian, filmed and submitted a clip of both of his grandmothers, Millie and Fran riding a roller coaster, providing viewers with several minutes of laughter. The clip earned both Millie and Fran the title of “Green Screen Grandmas.”

Millie leaves to forever cherish her memory her two daughters, Janet Paczak of Mississippi and Nancy Silver of Boardman; her son, Robert M. (Amy) Chismar, Sr. of Canfield; six grandchildren, Greg (Katie) Paczak, Jeff (Beth) Paczak, Brad (Holly) Paczak, Paul (Erica) Silver, Robert M. Chismar, Jr. and Brian Chismar; eight great-grandchildren, John Martin (Addie) Paczak, Millie Ann Paczak, Dori Ann Paczak, Thomas Paczak, JoElle Paczak, Mary Katherine Paczak, Helena Paczak and Jaz Tabet and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Millie will always be remembered as a selfless, thoughtful and caring woman and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 60 years, Martin A. “MAC” Chismar, whom she married June 8, 1943, in Holy Name of Jesus Church passed away January 23, 2004.

Two sisters, Josephine Harkey and Marian Mumbauer; two sons-in-law, Tom Paczak and Robert Silver; a brother-in-law, Stephen V. Chismar and two sisters-in-law, Genevieve Deley and Sister Marie Helene Chismar O.S.U., also preceded Millie in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023, at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church, 915 Cornell Street, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Millie will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband.

In lieu of flowers, Millie’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Ursuline Sisters, 4250 Shields Road, Canfield.

Millie’s family would like to extend a heartfelt and sincere thank you to the staff at The Inn at Poland Way and Sanctuary Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

