Mildred “Betty” Crozier Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred “Betty” Crozier, 102, passed away Saturday evening, June 15, 2019, at her home following a long and fulfilling life.

Mildred was born November 9, 1916, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Henry and Della Wiemer Scott and was a lifelong area resident.

Betty attended South High School and was a homemaker who dedicated her life to rasing and caring for her family. She also worked outside the home in the dietary department at the former Southside Hospital in Youngstown.

Mrs. Crozier was a member of First Covenant Church on Matta Avenue in Youngstown.

Betty enjoyed amusement parks; especially riding rollercoasters and she liked sewing, baking and spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Elizabeth “Jean” Mastrovaselis of Youngstown, Carol (Tom) Kriech of Austintown and Terri (Jack) Glenellen, with whom she made her home; a son, Richard (Barbara) Crozier of Austintown; seven grandchildren, Deby, Jody, Shawn, Matt, Shanna, Tommy and Rick; 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Her husband of many years, Earl V. Crozier, passed away in 1991. Besides her husband, a granddaughter, Cheyenne; two brothers, Paul and Jim Scott and a sister, Helen Yungen preceded Betty in death.

A Memorial Service with calling hours one hour prior will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Betty’s family and to view updated information on Betty’s service times.

