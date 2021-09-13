Milburn E. “Bud” Riley, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Milburn E. Riley, 89, passed away Thursday evening, September 9, 2021 at Continuing Healthcare in Niles.

Milburn, who everyone knew as “Bud,” was born February 12, 1932, in Cleveland, a son of the late Milburn and Vonda Dixon Riley and came to the Girard area in 1954.

He was a 1951 graduate of East High School in Cleveland.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War. Bud completed basic training at Keesler Air Force Base and was later stationed in Okinawa, Japan. During his service in the Air Force, he was awarded the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Service Medal, as well as three Battle Stars.

After his honorable discharge from the military, Mr. Riley came to this area and taught electronics classes in Niles. He later taught electronics at the New Castle School of Trades, from where he retired in 2014 at the age of 82.

He was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Girard and of Church of Christ in Vienna, where he served as treasurer, deacon and taught Sunday School.

Mr. Riley greatly enjoyed photography and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. Most of all, he enjoyed his family and cherished the time they spent together.

Bud leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 64 years, Maxine Horvath Riley, whom he married February 16, 1957; four children, Deborah Riley of Brookfield, Lyndee (Mike) Isoldi of Girard, Lisa (Mark) Mikulka of Virginia Beach and Mark Riley of Utica, Michigan; eight grandchildren, Mark (Lori) Mikulka, Dale (Sarah) Mikulka, Adam Mikulka, Glenn Mikulka, Aaron (Natalie) Riley, Markie (Andi) Riley and twins, Amy and Ashley Isoldi; ten great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Riley of Indianapolis; a sister, Dawn (Ron) Lutsi of Midland, Texas and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Bud will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A grandson, Bryan Shea; a sister, Rosalie Williams and a sister-in-law, Patti Riley, preceded Bud in death.

There will be no calling hours and private committal services will be held at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

Mr. Riley’s family would like to thank the palliative care team at Continuing Healthcare in Niles and also extends a very special thank you to the staff at Continuing Healthcare for the kindness shown and care given to Milburn during his time there.

Bud’s family suggests memorial contributions be made in his name to either the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473; or to The Emmanuel Community Care Center, 2 N. State Street, Girard, OH 44420.

