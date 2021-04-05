Mike Soroka, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mike Soroka, 91, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, April 1, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.



Mike was born November 9, 1929, in Youngstown and was the son of the late Jozef Soroka and Anna Kostecka Soroka.



Mike graduated from Campbell Memorial High School and lived his entire life in this area.





He was a member of St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church in Austintown.



Mike was a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. He really enjoyed the outdoors and took great pride in his yard and garden.



His wife of more than 56 years, Veronica M. Dzurnak Soroka, whom he married May 10, 1952, passed away November 15, 2008.



He is survived by three children, Maxine Patrone of Boardman, Michael (Danelle) Soroka of Austintown and Dean (Natalia) Soroka of Canfield and two grandsons, Michael of Boardman and Nicholas of Cleveland.



Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Soroka.



Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and concern for the safety of all, private family calling hours and private services only will be held at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.



Private committal services will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown on Monday, April 5, 2021, where Mike will be laid to rest next to his wife.

