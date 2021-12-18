YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle M. Vitullo, 65, went home to be with her savior, Jesus, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. She passed peacefully in the night, at her home, with her loving husband, Jim, by her side.

Michelle was born June 7, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Paul and Ruth Hamady Jankowski and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1974 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and worked as a home health care aide for many years. Michelle cared for many sick and elderly patients throughout her career and always treated them with kindness and compassion.

Michelle also instilled this value in those around her and would say the best way to love God’s people was by putting others above themselves.

Mrs. Vitullo was a member of Wedgewood Park Evangelical Church in Youngstown.

She loved her family and was confident in her faith in Christ. She said her goal was “to serve Jesus and go to Heaven.” Michelle exemplified what it means to love unconditionally. She would generously open up her home as a gathering place for weekly Bible study groups and was always an active participant.

Michelle loved to bake and cook and her favorite times were those spent with her family. Most of all, Michelle loved her grandchildren and they were her pride and joy and brought so much light to her life.

Michelle leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 47 years, James J. Vitullo, whom she married August 17, 1974; two daughters, Angela (Richard) Green, and Christina (Robert) Hunter, both of Austintown; two sons, Michael (Kayla) Vitullo of Akron and Dominic (Kim) Vitullo of Austintown; 11 grandchildren; four brothers, Rick, Jerry, Ron and Tim Jankowski; a sister, Dolly Cervello; her best friend, who was like a sister to her, Monica Jeitz of Austintown and many extended family members.

Besides her parents, a brother, Paul Jankowski, preceded Michelle in death.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date in January, at Wedgewood Park Evangelical Church 1944 South Meridian Road.

