NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Woloschak III, 79, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Country Club Rehab in Newton Falls.

Michael was born March 12, 1943, in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael Woloschak II and Helen Semchee Woloschak and lived most of his life in North Jackson.

He was a 1962 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School where he was a member of the football, baseball, basketball and track teams. In 1999 Mike was inducted into the Jackson-Milton High School Hall of Fame for his athleticism and was one of the most well rounded athletes to come out of Jackson-Milton High School. He excelled in all four sports and earned a total of 16 letters throughout his high school career. As a senior, Mike was named MVP of the All-Turnpike Conference in both football and basketball. He was elected captain of both the football and basketball teams and also earned All-Turnpike Conference Honors as a senior in baseball and was the leading scorer in basketball.

Mike worked as a cranesman for US Steel Ohio Works/WCI/Severstal for many years before he retired.

Mike was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church and was very active within the church serving as trustee on the church board and was a member of the brotherhood.

Mr. Woloschak enjoyed gardening, fishing, farming and golfing and was a member of many golf leagues. Mike was very active with 4H Market Livestock Club and served as committeeman and he was also a member of the Mahoning County Dahlia Society.

Mike leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 55 years, Martha “Marty” Kundly Woloschak, whom he married June 17, 1967; his daughter, Stephanie A. Rimedio of Austintown; his son, Matthew J. Woloschak of North Jackson; seven grandchildren, Summer, Michael V, Matthew, Jr., Kloey, Joseph, Katelyn and Damian; a great-granddaughter, Adalynn; two sisters, Mary K. Woloschak of North Jackson and Alice (Mark) Munger of Canfield; a brother, Charles (Annie) Woloschak of North Jackson; a daughter-in-law, Michelle Woloschak-Rush of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Mike will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A son, Michael Woloschak IV and a brother, Metro “Hop” Woloschak, preceded Mike in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a prayer service will be held at 5:30 p.m.

Family and friends may also gather again to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1025 N. Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Cemetery in Youngstown.



To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.