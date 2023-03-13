AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael T. “Mike” Hyland, 70, passed away Friday evening, March 10, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

Michael was born August 14, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of the late Edward and Mary C. George Hyland and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of East High School and in his younger days, Mike worked at car washes and gas stations on the east side.

Mike was a hard worker and was always providing for his family. He was a bricklayer by trade and worked many jobs throughout his lifetime. He worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Campbell Works, Republic Steel in Cleveland, LTV Steel in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, FedEx in Youngstown as a courier and FedEx in Solon as an operations manager from where he retired after 21 years. After retirement, Mike worked as a groundskeeper at Mill Creek Golf Course for a short time and also as a stationary engineer and pipe fitter at Delphi for ten years.

Mr. Hyland was a longtime member of the former Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

He truly enjoyed sharing his life with his family. Mike will always be remembered as a man who wore many hats but the hat that he was the most proud of wearing was being a loving husband, dad, papa and grandpa.

Michael leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of nearly 50 years, Kathleen Koval Hyland, whom he married June 23, 1973; his three children, Shane (Cheri) Hyland of Youngstown, Chad Hyland of Austintown and Amber Hyland (Marty Mulligan) of Ashville, North Carolina; two granddaughters, Madde Hyland and Hope Hyland; a sister-in-law, Linda Hyland of Boardman; a brother-in-law, James Burrell of Youngstown and many nieces, nephews and extended family members including, Bill and Lou Spencer, Mickey Koval, Judy Koval, Andy and Sue Koval and Kenny and Lisa Koval.

Mike will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His father, Edward Hyland; his mother, Mary Hyland Dixon; a brother, Edward Hyland; a sister, Mary Jane Burrell; a brother-in-law, James Koval; a sister-in-law, Rosemary Reigelman and a niece, preceded Michael in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.