Michael Stanley Potock, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Stanley Potock, 97, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Liberty Arms, rejoining the love of his life, his beloved wife of 73 years, Ann Potock, who passed away in 2019.

Michael was born May 9, 1922, in Youngstown, a son of the late Stanley and Adelaide Burns Potock and he lived his life in this area.

Mike joined the U.S. Army at the age of 18 during the beginning of World War II and served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater for almost five years as part of the 145th Infantry. He was awarded three Bronze Stars for his courageous service.

For the loving couple, Ann and Mike, their home and their heart was in Girard, where they raised their two children, Bob and Carol. Later, Mike would delight when his two grandchildren Mallory and Carly and Bob and his wife, Melanie, would join the family at the same table there where his children were raised, whenever they visited from their home in Colorado.

A loving man, Mike looked forward to Ann’s nightly dinners. The time they spent together in the kitchen was special as Ann cooked with Mike at her side. As Ann’s health declined in her later years, Michael devoted himself to caring for her in their home where they simply enjoyed being together at the kitchen table, sipping their coffee. In Mike’s final years at home, his daughter, Carol, who lived nearby, visited daily to help with her parents’ care.



Quiet and humble, Mike was known as a man of few words, but when he had a story to tell, it was always memorable.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main St. Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown, where Mike will be laid to rest next to his beloved, Ann.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

In Mike’s honor, his family requests that mourners please take a few minutes to buy a veteran a cup of coffee and to sit and chat with them.

