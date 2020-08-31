Michael S. Sultan, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael S. Sultan, 93, formerly of La Salle Avenue in Youngstown, passed away peacefully early Monday afternoon, August 24, 2020, at Windsor House Canfield.

Michael was born October 10, 1926, in Youngstown, a son of the late Gregory and Barbara Jandrecic Sultan and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School and worked as a skilled machinist at Wean United, retiring from the company in February of 1985. Michael subsequently worked as a service tech for United Home Medical and retired for good in 1994.

Mr. Sultan was a member of Holy Apostles Parish, Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Youngstown and was a member and trustee of the local Croatian Fraternal Union.

He collected model trains and enjoyed model railroading and his elaborate Christmas displays were enjoyed by all.

His wife of 64 years, Mary Frances “Frannie” D’Eramo Sultan, whom he married May 20, 1950, passed away January 4, 2015.

Michael leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Kathleen (Michael) Bolha of Boardman; his son, George M. (Christine) Sultan of Youngstown; two grandsons, Michael (Tina) Bolha and Gregory Sultan; a great-grandson, Jacob M. Bolha and sisters-in-law, Grace Ducay, Jean Medina and Virginia D’Eramo.

Besides his wife, two brothers, John and Thomas Sultan and two sisters, Catherine Pasquale and Caroline Mikolay, are deceased.

Private family visitation and private funeral services will take place Saturday, August 29, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church on Covington Street in Youngstown.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Michael will be laid to rest next to his wife.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to Michael’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 1, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: