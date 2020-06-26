Michael Robert “Bobby” Fermendzin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Robert “Bobby” Fermendzin, 74, formerly of Youngstown, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020, at his home at Andover Village after a short battle with COVID-19.

Bobby, as he was known to his family, was born March 7, 1946, in Youngstown and was a son of the late Peter Anthony Fermendzin and Mary J. Gergeo Fermendzin.

Bobby was lovingly cared for throughout his life by his parents, his grandparents, John and Anna Fermendzin and his uncle and aunt, Anthony and Joseph Fermendzin.

Michael enjoyed people, music and dancing. He had a kind heart and always tried to cheer up anyone who felt sad.

He leaves several cousins, including John (Vicki) Fermendzin of California and Connie (Charles) Shaffer of Struthers and his many friends at Andover Village.



A twin brother, Ronald, died at birth.

There are no calling hours and private graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Bobby’s family thanks the staff of Andover Village for the loving care he received over the years.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 26, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.