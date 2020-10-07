Michael R. Marketch, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael R. Marketch, 68, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his home.

Michael was born August 23, 1952, in Warren, the son of the late Michael and Ina Ruokonen Marketch and lived his life in the Youngstown and Cleveland areas.

He was a 1970 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Youngstown State University in 1974. He later earned a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice from YSU in 1978.

Michael worked as a senior juvenile parole officer with the youth commission for the City of Cleveland and the State of Ohio.

He was a lifelong member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Warren. He was also a member of the Ohio JayCees.

Michael greatly enjoyed travel and animals and he volunteered for the Animal Protective League in Cleveland. He loved rock music and enjoyed attending concerts. Michael also loved fireworks and enjoyed setting off fireworks for large displays, traveling throughout the country on the Fourth of July.

He leaves to cherish his memory his life partner, Laura Laska of Austintown; two sisters, Diane (Dennis) Brown of Ashland and Betty (Don) Scott of Rushville; three nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Jeff) Reed, Joseph Scott and Marie Scott; many extended family members and many friends.

Besides his parents; a nephew, Zachary McGregor; preceded Michael in death.

There are no calling hours, but family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service to be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Lake Park Cemetery, 1459 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown.

A memorial service will follow the graveside service, and will take place at 1:00 p.m., at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 571 Parkman Rd. SW., Warren, 44485, with a memorial luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, Michael’s family suggests contributions be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

