Michael P. Lucas, Jr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael P. Lucas, Jr., 56, passed away Monday afternoon, September 13, 2021 at The Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus following a brief illness and complications of COVID-19.

Michael was born November 1, 1964 in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael P., Sr. and RoseAnn Whalen Lucas and he lived his life in this area.

He graduated from the New Castle School of Trades with a certificate in auto mechanics and was a professional locksmith for almost 30 years, including for his own company, Ace Lock & Key in Warren, for over 25 years.

Mr. Lucas currently belonged to the Harvest Christian Assembly of God in Howland and undoubtedly wherever God directed his footsteps, he was always desiring to be of use to Him.

Mike loved people and really enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Though his interests clearly included dinner and a movie with them, his sole passion was unequivocally his time alone with his wonderful wife, Carrie, who was and always had been his hobby, his concern, his whole life.

He loved history and he enjoyed traveling with his wife. Michael appreciated many things and possessed a fearless attitude about life. He was also appreciated for having a very smart mind for mechanics.

Mike leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 25 years, Carrie Dickinson Lucas, whom he married November 11, 1995; a sister, Marcella Lucas of Youngstown; twin brothers, Daniel Lucas of Windham and Jeffrey Lucas of Youngstown; his father-in-law, Tom (Martha) Dickinson of Girard; a brother-in-law, Tracy (Diane) Dickinson of Creston; a sister-in-law, Karlene (Bradley) Van Fleet of Cohocton, New York; three nephews, Owen Dickinson and Zachary and Caleb Van Fleet; a niece, Abbey Lucas; Carrie’s stepsister, Paula (Ivan) Palkovic of Leesburg, Virginia and their child, Carrie’s stepbrother, Dr. Luke (Tara) Krautter of Richmond Hills, Georgia and their children; many cousins and many, many friends.

Michael will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His mother-in-law, Esther Dickinson, is deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A funeral service celebrating Michael’s life will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Michael’s family requests that all mourners please wear masks or face coverings, and respect social distancing guidelines.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.