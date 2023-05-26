CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael P. “Mike” Homsey, 70, passed away with family by his side Monday, May 22, 2023.

Michael was born November 10, 1952, in Stamford, Connecticut, a son of the late Michael P. Homsey, Jr. and Julia Fetchet Homsey and was a long-time resident of Youngstown.

For those that knew him, knew he was many things – a husband, father, grandfather, brother, coach, mentor, confidant, friend, storyteller and so much more.

Mike grew up in Boardman with his parents and sister and was a 1970 graduate of Boardman High School, as well as a proud Boardman Band Alumnus.

Following his time at Boardman, Mike continued his education at Youngstown State University, where he met many wonderful people, including his life-long brothers of Phi Kappa Tau.

He spent the majority of his career as a respiratory therapist, of which he saw as his true calling. He cared deeply for his patients and their families and had a passion for helping others.

Outside of his career, Mike enjoyed Cleveland Sports, golfing, playing bocce and was an avid reader.

Mr. Homsey was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown.

He was deeply rooted in his faith, family and friends and enjoyed spending time with those he loved. Above all else, Mike was a beloved husband, father and Pop. To say family brought him the most joy is an understatement. He brought that same joy to those nearest and dearest to his heart.

Mike is survived by many that will miss him, especially his wife of 40 years, Josie Ciccone Homsey, whom he married September 18, 1982; his three children, Sara Homsey, Dana (Michael) Gierut and Michael Homsey; his grandchildren, William and Madelyn Gierut; his mother-in-law, Lilia Ciccone; a sister, Lois (Charles) Swindler; sisters-in-law, Sonia (Michael) Salvino and Marina (Matthew) Silvestri; nieces and nephews, David (Gina) Swindler, Julie (Eric) Higgins, Marisa (Tommy) McDonald and Sofia Salvino and several great-nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Julia Homsey and father-in-law, Mario Ciccone.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m., on Friday, June 2, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown.

Mike’s family expresses their deepest gratitude to those overseeing his care, especially Dr. Nino Rubino and the associates at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 28, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.