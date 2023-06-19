AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael P. Elko Jr., 76, passed away Monday evening, June 5, 2023, after a short struggle with spinal cancer.

Michael was born May 2, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael and Helen Szmara Elko, and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1965 graduate of Ursuline High School and subsequently attended Youngstown State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Michael held a long career with Williams Detroit Diesel.

Mr. Elko was a member of the former St. Casimir Church in Youngstown and was currently a member of St. Columba Cathedral.

He enjoyed good food, good music and traveling. Most of all, Michael enjoyed joking around with his family and friends.

Mike leaves to cherish his memory his three brothers, John (Therese) Elko, Jim (Tracy) Elko and Robert (Diane) Elko and several nieces, nephews and extended family members and many friends.

Michael will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his parents, a nephew, John Elko and a niece, Jennifer Elko preceded Michael in death.

Private services were held at St. Columba Cathedral on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Entombment followed the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

To those wishing to make memorial contributions, Mike’s family suggests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kinnick Funeral Home.

