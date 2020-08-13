Michael P. Cicchillo, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, Michael P. Cicchillo, 70, was called home to be with the Lord, passing into Eternal Life from Hospice House in North Lima.

Michael was born Nov. 7, 1949, in Youngstown to proud parents, Mary Lewis Cicchillo and Samuel Cicchillo and spent much of his life in this area.

Growing up, he became a big brother to three loving sisters and was raised with his sisters in a caring home that blended the family’s Welsh and Italian roots. He was constantly surrounded by a large extended family and many friends and he enjoyed spending time with his sisters playing in Mill Creek Park, dancing to the latest music and taking part in plays and theater.

In 1967, Michael graduated from Ursuline High School and then joined the Air Force Reserves. Shortly thereafter, he earned his X-Ray Technician Certificate and then furthered his education by earning a Bachelors in Business Administration from Western Michigan University and an MBA from Baldwin-Wallace College.

Michael used his education, skills and strong work ethic to serve the Youngstown community, working tirelessly for 41 years in the Mahoning Valley healthcare system. During those years, Michael worked in various positions at Youngstown’s Northside and Southside Hospitals, including as a care giver, orderly, X-Ray technician, and Vice President of Professional Services. Michael put his skills to further use when he became the Chief Operating Officer of the former Forum Healthcare System, and he also worked diligently to expand healthcare services throughout the Valley. He played a vital role in the establishment of Tod Children’s Hospital, DACAS Home Health Services, and the Beeghly Campus Women and Infants Pavilion. Healthcare was Michael’s passion and he also sat on numerous boards and volunteer organizations, too many to name, in order to better his community.

Michael married the love of his life, the former Phyllis Barricella, in 1969 and together the couple raised three wonderful children. His family was everything to Michael and to them he passed on his love of swimming, dance, travel, slot machines, musicals and Broadway plays. He left his family many wonderful memories to treasure and to celebrate his life.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Boardman.

Michael will be truly missed, and leaves his beloved wife of over 50 years, Phyllis Cicchillo; his three children their spouses, Dr. Michael (Jenna) Cicchillo, Jason (Stephanie) Cicchillo, and Kelly (Jeffrey) Moritz; and three sisters, Maria (Robert) Beil, Colleen (John) Kukura, and Kathleen (Ted) Dastoli. Michael was present for the births of each of his nine grandchildren, and nothing made him happier or more proud than becoming “Papa” to Gino, Joey, Gianna, Jaelyn, Michael, Samuel, Hope, Faith, and Samuel, whom he also leaves. Michael will not only be deeply missed by his immediate family, but also by his nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends, all of whom he loved dearly. His family takes comfort in knowing that Michael is now in Heaven, and that one day they will all be reunited.

Because of the current virus situation, there were no public calling hours and private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Private committal services followed the Mass and took place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

