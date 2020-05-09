Michael L. Semond, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael L. Semond, 51, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Michael was born Aug. 29, 1968, in Erie, Pennsylvania and was a son of the late Sara Jean Burkett.

He was a graduate of Harbor Creek High School in Pennsylvania, served in the United States Navy, and came to the Hubbard area in 1998.

Michael loved to fish and won numerous trophies competing in many fishing contests and tournaments. Most of all, Michael enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

A wonderful husband, father and grandfather, Michael leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Marge Latimer Semond, whom he married July 27, 2002; a son, Michael Semond Jr.; a daughter, Ashlee Semond; two stepchildren, Daniel Krotky Jr. and Amanda Krotky (Ian Davids-Offenbecher); a grandson, Robert “Bubba;” many extended family members and many friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

Due to the current virus pandemic, private services were held.

