Michael J. Walter, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Walter, 56, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, Thursday, December 12, 2019, while at work.

Michael was born December 30, 1962, in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harold E. and Rose M. Critchlon Walter and came to this area with his family as a child.

Michael was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and was a journeyman cabinet maker. He worked for Home Solutions Handyman in Champion.

Mr. Walter enjoyed fishing, music, concerts, building things from wood, car shows and he especially enjoyed old muscle cars. A sports fan, he followed the Pittsburgh Steelers and liked all Pittsburgh sports. He was also a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes football team.

He leaves four children, Michael G. Walter, Nicholas O. Walter, Jessica R. Walter and Rachel D. Walter; his wife, Diana Cory Walter, whom he married in 1985; a grandchild, Isaac O. Walter; a brother, Tim Walter of North Jackson and Rhonda L. Wood.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where Michael’s life will be celebrated.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home for the Walter family, to help with final expenses.