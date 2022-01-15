YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Hanuschak, 85, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Briarfield Place in Boardman with his niece Cassie by his side.

Mike was born October 28, 1936, in Youngstown, a son of the late Alex and Mary Leachman Hanuschak and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1955 graduate of Chaney High School and worked at EASCO Aluminum for 42 years retiring in 1999.

Mike proudly served in the United States Army.

He was both an avid fisherman and a passionate Ohio State Buckeye fan. Mike was also an outstanding athlete and played softball with many teams throughout the valley. His performance on the softball field was noticed by Major League Baseball and he was offered a contract to play with the Kansas City Athletics.

Mike leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of nearly 57 years, Yolanda Ignazio Hanuschak, whom he married January 23, 1965. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many extended family members.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Three brothers, Alex, Nicholas and John Hanuschak, and six sisters, Mary Hanuschak, Ann Bizyk, Katherine Mancini, Julia Kimotek, Josephine Pitzo and Christine Hanuschak preceded Mike in death.

Private funeral services for close family and friends will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the nurses and staff at Briarfield Place, especially to nurse Millie, for the kindness shown and compassionate care given to Mike during his stay there.

