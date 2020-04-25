Michael F. Italiano, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael F. Italiano, Jr., 70, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, April 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, a 1967 graduate of Fitch High School and later earned a masters degree in mechanical engineering from Youngstown State University.

His occupation was mechanical engineering but his passion and calling was being an ordained minister in The Church of Jesus Christ. He married, buried and prayed for many people in his ministry.



Mr. Italiano was married to his high school sweetheart, Linda for 46 years. Together they shared many adventures, joys and heartaches and enjoyed their marriage as true soulmates.

Michael was devoted to his church family as well as his natural family. He has two daughters, a son, their spouses and two “princess” granddaughters. Mike opened his heart and home to foster children for several years. He hosted many gatherings for family and friends. He was truly a “mensch.”

He also leaves his sisters, Barbara and Mikki (Lary), with whom he shared many adventures and his brother-in-law, Ed (Kathy), who were also an important part of his life.



The Italiano family acknowledges the many doctors at the Cleveland Clinic and especially his family doctor from Mercy Health who guided them on this journey.

To honor Mike’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services but Michael’s family will continue to celebrate his wonderful life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.