Michael A. Powers, Boardman Township, Ohio

BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Powers, 75, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, October 31, 2020, at Greenbriar Health Care, following a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

Michael was born January 18, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael and Anne Lauban Powers and lived his life in the area.

He was a 1963 graduate of North High School and worked for 30 years at the GM Lordstown Plant, retiring in 1996.

Michael was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapshooting. He also enjoyed woodworking.

He was a member of St. Anne Ukranian Catholic Church in Austintown.

Michael’s wife of 48 years, Jean Santoriella Powers, whom he married October 9, 1965, passed away December 16, 2013.

He leaves his son, Gregory J. Powers of Alvaton, Kentucky and a sister, Marlayna Martin of Canfield.

Besides his wife, two brothers, Andrew Powers and infant John Powers and a sister, Betty Powers, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from Noon – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 5, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. Please adhere to all social distancing and health guidelines when interacting with the family and others at the funeral home.

To those who cannot attend the visitation or service, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Michael and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will follow the funeral home service and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Michael will be laid to rest next to his wife.

