YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Merrilee I. Stevens, 69, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Poland, Thursday morning, December 23, 2021.

Merrilee was born August 4, 1952 in Chicago, a daughter of the late Edward and Shirley Hern Sullivan and lived her life in Youngstown.

She was a 1971 graduate of South High School.

She was a caseworker for the Mahoning County Department of Human Services for 23 years, retiring in 1996.

She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church.

Merrilee was also a member and past president of St. Matthias PTA, a boys soccer coach for St. Matthias School and Boardman Soccer League, a member and past president for the Struthers Fraternal Order of Eagles and a charter member of AFSCME #2001.

In her younger days, Merrilee wanted to be a member of Girl Scouts so her mother started the first blind Girl Scouts Troop in Ohio so Merrilee could join as a “Brownie.”

Merrilee was an avid genealogist who enjoyed learning about family history and sharing her knowledge with the family. She was truly dedicated to her family and loved to be with her grandchildren. In Merrilee’s home, “everybody was family!”

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Stanley W. Stevens, whom she married May 14, 1987; a daughter, Irene (Robert) Rivera of Poland; a son, Stanley W. Stevens III (Andrea Munion) of Youngstown; 11 grandchildren, Hailee, Ethan, Peyton, Kylee, Riley, Elijah, Leo, Jaxson, Aubree, Paisley and Stanley IV; ten sisters, Shirley (Frank) Bevins, Denise Skowron, Margaret Manion, Patricia (Jessie) Alvarado, Marianne Badger, Elizabeth Stein, Michelle (James) Burwell, Paula Riggleman, Donna Allen and Denise (Joe) Serensky; five brothers, Sean (Kelley) Sullivan, Lawrence Sullivan (Eric Wood), Michael (Janna) Reynolds, Ted Ostavitz and Joe (Michele) Ostavitz and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Two brothers, Ed and John Sullivan, preceded Merrilee in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Mass at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at St. Patrick Church, 1410 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

