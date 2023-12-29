BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maxine Ann Patrone, 70, passed away peacefully, Tuesday evening, December 26, 2023.

Maxine was born January 12, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Mike and Veronica Dzurnak Soroka and was a lifelong area resident.

Maxine worked at Ohio Edison, now First Energy, in the line department office from 1978 until she retired in 2015.

She was a member of St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church in Austintown.

Maxine leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Michael Patrone of Boardman and Nicholas Patrone (Christine Phelps) of Cleveland; her granddaughter, Josie Patrone and two brothers, Michael (Danella) Soroka and Dean (Natalia) Soroka.

Maxine will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Per Maxine’s request there are no calling hours.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

