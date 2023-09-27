YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maxim M. Hancher, 80, passed away peacefully, Monday, September 18, 2023, at his home.

Maxim was born July 14, 1943, in Frackville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Maxim and Anna Takach Hancher and came to the Youngstown area 35 years ago.

He graduated with a degree in theology from St. Basil Seminary in Connecticut and St. Josaphat in Washington D.C. and served the Youngstown community as a Ukrainian Orthodox priest for the final several years of his 20 years as an active priest.

When he retired from the priestly life, Maxim continued to serve his family by working as a truck driver with Nick Strimbu Inc. until he was able to earn enough pension to conclude his working life and spend his days at home with his wife.

Maxim was a member of St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church.

He leaves to forever cherish his memory his beloved wife of 48 years, his daughter, his son, his grandchildren, his brothers, and many extended family members who love him. They all look forward to their reunion in Christ’s resurrection of the dead and life everlasting, which he believed in and taught about all his life.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church 4310 Kirk Rd., Austintown, where a funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will take place on Friday, September 29, 2023, at St. Paul’s Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington D.C.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

